In a move to preserve the linguistic heritage of the Eastern Himalayas, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met with Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, the Minister of State for Education, in New Delhi on December 18. The MP emphasized the urgent need for financial support to sustain the operations of the Centre for Endangered Languages (CEL) at Sikkim University.

During the meeting, Subba submitted a formal request for the release of funds, highlighting the critical role CEL has played since its establishment in 2016 under the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Centre has made remarkable strides in documenting and preserving endangered languages, such as Bhujel, Magar, Gurung, Sherpa, and Rai-Rokdung. Notably, it established the Sikkim-Darjeeling Himalayas Endangered Languages Archive (SiDHELA), India’s first dedicated repository for endangered languages, to safeguard these cultural treasures for future generations.

Despite its achievements, the CEL faces an uncertain future due to the cessation of UGC funding, which has stalled its research and expansion plans. Subba stressed the importance of securing financial assistance to facilitate the Centre's second phase, aimed at covering additional vulnerable languages from the region.

Dr. Majumdar assured the MP that the matter would be thoroughly reviewed and addressed promptly. Expressing gratitude for the Minister's positive response, Subba reaffirmed his commitment to protecting India's linguistic and cultural diversity, ensuring these endangered languages continue to thrive.



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