The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for States for June 2023.

As per the report, under Group A- in North-Eastern States Sikkim tops the chart followed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The government of Sikkim tops the ranking among the North Eastern States with a score of 66.70%, followed by the Government of Assam with a score of 57.45% and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh with a score of 52.30%.

Sikkim has disposed of 173 grievances with an average closing time of 43 days from January to June 2023.

The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.



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This is the 11th report on States/Union Territories Government published by DARPG.

A total of 62,929 Grievances were Redressed by State/UTs in June 2023. This has meant that the pendency reduced to 1,88,275 grievances across the States/UTs Governments.

The government of Lakshadweep tops the ranking among the Union Territories with a score of 70.41% followed by the Government of Andaman & Nicobar with a score of 64.55% and the Government of Ladakh with a score of 55.25%. Lakshadweep has disposed of 181 grievances with an average closing time of 14 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The government of Uttar Pradesh tops the ranking among States with more than 17,500 grievances with a score of 63.90%, followed by the Government of Jharkhand with a score of 48.95% and the Government of Madhya Pradesh with a score of 43.53%. Uttar Pradesh has disposed of 1,23,633 grievances with an average closing time of 24 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The government of Telangana tops the rankings in States with less than 17,500 grievances with a score of 74.44% followed by the Government of Chhattisgarh with a score of 57.50% and the Government of Kerala with a score of 52.16%. Telangana has disposed of 3,043 grievances with an average closing time of 7 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The report also brings out the deliberations made during the meeting between the Secretary, DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas and the Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir on 23rd June 2023. The objective of the meeting was to assess the status of grievance disposal in the Union Territory (UT) on the Central Government grievance portal CPGRAMS as well as Jammu & Kashmir government grievance portal JKIGRAMS. The Nodal Officers across the UT also attended the meeting.

The initiation of rankings is part of the DARPG’s effort to improve the grievance redressal and delivery amongst States/UTs and in line with the recommendations of the 127th Parliamentary Standing Committee which recommended that DARPG should monitor the effective redressal of grievances in the North Eastern States.

The rankings are based on the performance of States/UTs across the two dimensions (quality and timely disposal of grievances) for the period of 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023.