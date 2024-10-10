Ahead of the festive season, the Union Government has released Rs 1,78,173 crore to state governments across India, including Sikkim, which received Rs 691 crore.

This amount includes an advance instalment of Rs 89,086.50 crore in addition to the regular October devolution.

The advance instalment aims to accelerate capital expenditure and support states in funding development and welfare projects during the festive season.



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Other northeastern states also benefited from this release. Assam received Rs 5,573 crore, the largest share in the region, while Arunachal Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,131 crore.

Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura received Rs 1,276 crore, Rs 1,367 crore, Rs 891 crore, Rs 1,014 crore, and Rs 1,261 crore, respectively.



These funds will enable the northeastern states to ramp up infrastructure projects and development initiatives during the festive period.