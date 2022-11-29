Slamming certain organisations which claimed that candidates from Silchar registered a low performance while cracking government exams, Assam Chief Minister on November 29 stated that after Guwahati, Silchar grabbed the second spot with the most successful candidates in getting a job.

"Several organisations in Barak valley called off a Barak Bandh as a mark to protest the failure of students in the state government conducted exams," said Sarma while speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting.

"This is an insult to the meritorious students of the Barak Valley, as they have declared the entire world Barak Valley do not have meritorious students," the Chief Minister added.

However, proving the facts correct, Sarma highlighted that after Guwahati the maximum number of candidates who passed the examination was from the Silchar centre.

"All over Assam the first position was Guwahati followed by Silchar," he added.

Giving the statistics, the Chief Minister said that the government job vacancy which had the criteria of Class 10 and above had job posts of 5000, in which 1000 candidates from the Barak Valley came out with flying colours.

Notably out of 5000 posts, from Silchar centre alone had 1000 successful candidates.

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While in the government job vacancy which had the criteria of Class 8 and above had job posts of 10,000, in which 2087 candidates from the Barak Valley were successful in cracking the exams.

"In Assam, we have 35 districts and Barak Valley has 3 districts and the average pass percentage is 20 per cent in grade 4 exams," the CM added.

In grade 3 exams there were as many as 10,000 posts, in which 1547 candidates from the Silchar came out with securing a job.

The Chief Minister remarked that this proves that the entire result has been "monopolised" by the Barak Valley.

Earlier, the state government of Assam announced the results of the Grade 3 recruitment examinations on November 6.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held in the month of August 1903 centres across 25 districts of Assam.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) had notified the Group C and D recruitment 2022 for posts over 25000 of which over 13,000 posts are under Grade 3 recruitment.

Notably, the State Education of Board of Assam (SEBA) on October 18 had released the Grade 4 result.