Singapore Police to meet Assam SIT team on October 21, confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 16 said that the Singapore Police authorities will hold a meeting with the Assam Police team investigating singer Zubeen Garg’s death on October 21.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail.”

The announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore, which has sparked widespread public emotion and protests across Assam.



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Earlier, the state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP (CID) Munna Gupta to coordinate with Singapore authorities and ensure a transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

The upcoming meeting is expected to facilitate the exchange of crucial evidence and case details between the two investigating agencies, furthering the pursuit of justice for the late singer.