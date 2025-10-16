Zubeen’s death: Situation in violence-hit Baksa ‘under control', says Assam Police

A day after police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob that attacked a convoy carrying the five arrested accused in connection with singer Zubeen Garg’s death, the situation in Assam’s Baksa district has been brought “under control,” police officials said on Thursday.

The unrest erupted near the Baksa District Jail when the accused were being brought to the facility. Protesters set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones at the convoy, demanding justice for the late singer.

Security has been tightened in and around the district jail to prevent any further escalation of violence. “The situation is now under control, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure peace in the area,” a senior officer confirmed.

Over ten people have been detained so far for their alleged involvement in the attack on the convoy. They are being interrogated, and further arrests are likely.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in Mushalpur town and adjoining areas to prevent any public gatherings or unrest. Police personnel have been directed to maintain strict vigil until the situation stabilises.



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Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who reached Baksa on Wednesday, appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands. “We all want justice for Zubeen Garg, but there is a due process for ensuring justice. India is a democratic country governed by constitutional provisions, and the law must be adhered to,” Singh said.

He assured that investigations are progressing in the right direction and that those found guilty would be punished as per the law. “The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and it is the court that has sent them to jail,” Singh added.

The DGP urged people to have faith in the ongoing probe and continue supporting Assam’s development. He noted that the police are working in coordination with forensic and investigative agencies to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry.

The incident left several people injured, including police personnel, protesters, and journalists. Multiple vehicles, including those belonging to the police and local media, were damaged during the unrest.

The police have since restored order in the area, assuring that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in inciting or participating in the violence.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Zubeen Garg, as people across Assam mourn the untimely death of the beloved singer and demand justice in accordance with the law.