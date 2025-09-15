Single visit to Pakistan invites lifelong blackmail risk, SIT will reveal more: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised sharp questions over a Congress MP’s alleged visit to Pakistan, warning of national security implications.

Without naming the parliamentarian, widely understood to be Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma wrote on his official X handle that such a visit “cannot be seen as a simple one.”

The Chief Minister asked whether the MP had disclosed his full travel itinerary, including details of his reception at Attari, duration of stay, and engagements in Pakistan. He further questioned whether the Government of India had been officially informed about the visit.



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Sarma cautioned that “a single visit to an enemy country can leave one open to blackmail and make a person vulnerable for life,” adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter would reveal more.

Taking a swipe at the media, Sarma accused an Assamese daily of deliberately ignoring the issue, saying the paper was more concerned about defeating the BJP than raising questions of national interest.

The remarks have sparked political debate in Assam, with the opposition yet to issue a formal response to the Chief Minister’s allegations.