SIT flags Pak-linked plot involving Assam MP; Govt to place report before cabinet

The Assam Cabinet on February 17, 2025, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged anti-India activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

The probe has reportedly uncovered startling details pointing to a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty.

According to official inputs, the SIT has established the involvement of a British national—married to an Indian Member of Parliament—in the network of activities linked to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The investigation has further revealed how the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, allegedly facilitated the visit of a Member of Parliament from Assam to that country.



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The Assam Government has said it will examine the SIT report in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the Cabinet deliberates on the findings, the information gathered during the inquiry will be made public.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would first review the report submitted by the SIT, which is probing the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, and only then would it be made public.

"I will receive the report after returning to Guwahati. I will go through the report. After that, the government will inform the people about the report and the future course of action. This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken," he said.