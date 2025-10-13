SIT recovers deleted videos showing Zubeen Garg’s final moments: Sources

In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered video footage capturing his final moments before his death.

According to sources, the videos were deleted but later retrieved by the SIT’s cyber experts during forensic analysis. The footage was found on a mobile phone belonging to Amritprabha and another electronic device seized during the investigation.



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Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen's manager, confirmed that the videos had been deleted by Amritprabha and others. However, the SIT’s technical experts managed to recover the crucial files, which could shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death.

Officials believe that the recovered videos could play a decisive role in establishing the sequence of events leading to Zubeen Garg’s tragic demise and in determining whether foul play was involved. The SIT continues to examine the digital evidence as part of its ongoing probe.