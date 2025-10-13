SIT to meet 13 prominent personalities in connection with Zubeen Garg death case tomorrow

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg will meet 13 prominent personalities of Assam on Tuesday, following the submission of the post-mortem report to the court.

According to official sources, the meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will include discussions related to the findings and future course of investigation in the high-profile case. The SIT has invited distinguished figures from various fields to share their views and insights.

The invited dignitaries include Manoj Kumar Goswami, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Dr Hitesh Baruah, Rahul Gautam Sharma, Phanindra Kumar Devchowdhury, Sanjeev Phukan, Ramanuj Dutta Chowdhury, Shyamantaka Gautam, Utpal Sarma, Zarir Hussain, and Rajdeep Bailung Baruah.



Also Read: Zubeen's post-mortem report to be submitted to court, not made public: SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta

Speaking to reporters, CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the post-mortem report "will not be made public", but an update will be shared with the eminent people.

"It is wrong that we are going to make the final post-mortem report public. It is not a public document. We have invited a few eminent members of the civil society tomorrow at 4 pm. We will give them an update that we are giving you now -- only that. There is no question of making the report public," he said.

The meeting marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation, as the SIT continues to gather comprehensive inputs and perspectives surrounding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.