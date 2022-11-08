The Sivasagar administration in Assam has reinforced the night curfew in the 5 km belt on the Assam side of the Sivasagar district bordering Nagaland state.

The night curfew order was already in place from 11th October 2022 for 60 days, with the curfew timings starting from 6 pm to 6 am along the Assam-Nagaland border.

According to an order from the ADM of Sivasagar, the night curfew was implemented as a preventative measure to stop anti-social elements, extremists, and illegal activities from entering the Sivasagar district from the Assam/Nagaland border. Movement of any person, group of persons or vehicle is restricted during the nighttime curfew, according to ADM Sivasagar.

Assam shares a 512-km-long border with Nagaland. A statement issued by the Nagaland government said that the night curfew would continue till December 9 and will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am.

Quoting the Sivasagar district administration's notification, the Nagaland government statement said that movement of any person, group of persons and vehicular traffic is prohibited during the period of the night curfew.

However, the prohibitory order does not apply to magistrates, security officers from the Army, CRPF, Police, or civil officials who are on duty.