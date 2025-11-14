Sixteen infiltrators, including 10 Rohingyas, pushed back from Assam

Sixteen infiltrators, among them 10 Rohingyas and six Bangladeshi nationals, were pushed back from Assam in the early hours of Friday, November 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operation was carried out around 12:30 am through Gate 39, the chief minister informed in a post on X.

Calling it “another smooth operation,” Sarma likened the precision of the pushback to a scene from Mission Impossible, asserting that the state’s borders remain secure and its security apparatus fully alert. He added that “no multiverse anomaly” had been detected, extending the reference to popular Hollywood franchises.

Sarma did not specify from which district the infiltrators were intercepted before being moved to the border gate.

The Assam government has been intensifying its actions against illegal immigration from Bangladesh, frequently pushing back individuals found to have entered the state without valid documents.



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