Skeleton found in Arunachal, family of missing Assam dentist demands fair DNA probe

In the case of missing Assam-based dentist Dr. Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, police have recovered a skeleton near Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh—around 20 km downstream from Tulow Resort, where the doctor was last seen on May 31.

Police officials have now summoned Dr. Sharmah’s family to Tezu Police Station for DNA sampling, raising hopes of answers but also triggering fresh concerns and emotional strain. The doctor’s 82-year-old mother, still recovering from a recent hospital stay, has travelled to Tezu with her granddaughter for the critical procedure.

The case is being handled locally by Inspector Aran, Officer-in-Charge of Tezu PS, with coordination led by Dy. SP Maga Tago. Family sources said they were informed of the skeleton’s discovery over the phone, with limited details provided so far.

A close family associate said, “The family is perplexed—how could a body reportedly decompose into a skeleton in less than a month? Only a fair, neutral, and scientific investigation can answer that.”



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While the family is cooperating with the investigation, they insist that the DNA collection and forensic analysis be done transparently and without external influence. They have also stressed the importance of the presence of a magistrate during all sensitive procedures and the involvement of credible agencies.

“A skeleton may not be the end of the investigation—if there was any foul play, shortcuts cannot replace a full, legal inquiry,” said a family source.

Dr. Sharmah, a respected dental surgeon from Assam and father of a school-going daughter, had gone missing during a trip to Parashuram Kund. His sudden disappearance has triggered widespread speculation and demands for a credible, thorough probe in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The family and well-wishers have urged authorities not to rush to conclusions simply to close the case, but to ensure that truth and justice prevail.