A world-class Cancer research facility will come up in Assam's Amingaon under Kamrup district for which the land parcel has already been designated.

The center, which is likely to be the largest cancer research facility in South Asia, has been given the name South Asia Cancer Research Centre.

On March 10, the department of medical education and research held a workshop in Guwahati to discuss the project's contours. There, experts from all over the country deliberated on the project's roadmap and operational design.

Dr D Nori, a world-renowned expert who has worked closely with Memorial Sloan Kettering, the leading cancer research institution in the United States, physically participated in the discussion.

The presentations made by the Indian arm of the US-based consulting organization M/S Iqvia Lnc, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the project report and a roadmap to take the project towards execution, were invited to be critically evaluated by scientists and faculty from AllMS, SCl, BBCI, llT Guwahati, GMCH, and ACCF hospitals.

"There would be a progression of consultative conversations, which would facilitate unequivocally characterize the venture configuration," state wellbeing chief Dr Siddharth Singh expressed talking on the event.

"With an attached paediatric oncology hospital for child-related cancer treatment, this would be one of the best cancer research centers. In addition, a paediatric cardiology wing has been planned as part of the project to make use of the high-quality infrastructure for both pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery, Singh stated.

A cutting-edge cancer research hub with 17 cancer treatment centers and a research facility in Assam would be able to attract top international talent to participate in locally relevant oncology research.

This hub has the potential to produce evidence for improved cancer control and management not only for Assam but also for neighboring states and countries due to the region's uniform habits.

Assam will become the flagship state of the northeastern states on the global map of research hubs thanks to this center. lt will advance coordinated effort for the Upper east as well as at the same time, likewise for the adjoining nations.

Additionally, it was informed that options for establishing a proton therapy center within this establishment were also discussed. For difficult cancers, proton therapy is a high-precision radiation treatment. There is currently only one privately run proton center in the country.

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