Speaker revokes suspension of two Assam MLAs after appeals from House leaders

The suspension of two opposition MLAs for the ongoing winter session of the Assam Assembly was revoked on November 28 by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, a day before the five-day sitting concludes.

The decision came after appeals from senior leaders across legislative parties requesting reconsideration of the earlier order.

The suspended MLAs—Congress member Nurul Huda and AIUDF legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed—had been barred from attending the rest of the session following a recommendation from the Privilege Committee. The committee had indicted them for allegedly mistreating Deputy Speaker Numal Momin during the previous session.

Speaker Daimary informed the House that he decided to withdraw the suspension after consultations with Deputy Speaker Momin and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. “I propose that the decision to suspend them be revoked. I hope I have the consent of the House,” he said, withdrawing the earlier order.



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Earlier this week, Minister Patowary had moved a resolution in the House based on the Privilege Committee report, which found Huda guilty of physically attacking the Deputy Speaker and Ahmed of using unparliamentary words against him. The committee recommended suspension for the remainder of the winter session, a proposal initially accepted by the Assembly.

During Friday’s proceedings, the House passed the motion to revoke the suspensions despite opposition from Congress. The Congress later claimed that Huda had been assaulted by Deputy Speaker Momin outside the Assembly building on the day of the incident—an allegation the Deputy Speaker denied.

Ahmed also told the House that his offensive remark, made during a heated exchange, had already been withdrawn and expunged from the official records.

With the revocation now in effect, both MLAs will be allowed to participate in the final day of the winter session on Saturday.