Sribhumi’s NH 37 turns into ‘waterpark’ of neglect, threatens security and daily life

For the people of Karimganj — now officially renamed as Sribhumi — the idea of visiting a waterpark used to mean enduring a gruelling 12-hour train ride to Guwahati, followed by a bus journey, just to reach the gates of fun.

But Sribhumi has now been gifted a waterpark much closer to home — except it’s not the kind anyone wants.

NH 37, the arterial lifeline of this border town, has deteriorated to such an extent that it now resembles an open-air swimming pool more than a national highway. Years of administrative neglect, lack of accountability, and complete civic apathy have turned this crucial road into a pothole-ridden nightmare, filled with stagnant water and craters that challenge every passing vehicle like an obstacle course.

Images and videos from the area reveal a grim reality — deep, waterlogged potholes stretch for kilometres, making everyday movement a test of willpower. Schoolchildren wade through knee-deep puddles. Traders, shopkeepers, and residents manoeuvre through muck and filth, often slipping, skidding, or suffering vehicle breakdowns.



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“When the monsoon comes, so do the fish,” one resident quipped sarcastically. “We don’t need an aquarium or waterpark — NH 37 serves both purposes,” he said, pointing to a puddle large enough to submerge a bicycle.

But the crisis extends far beyond inconvenience. NH 37 is not just a local road — it connects Sribhumi directly to the Bangladesh border, making it of immense strategic and economic significance. In the event of a natural disaster, security emergency, or cross-border threat, this route is critical for the transportation of goods, relief materials, and defence movement. Its current state severely compromises both national preparedness and public safety.

Locals claim that multiple representations have been made to the Public Works Department (PWD) and district authorities, but to no avail. Promises were made — tenders floated, surveys conducted — yet the ground reality remains unchanged. With each monsoon, the road becomes more treacherous.

“We are not asking for a highway like Delhi. Just fix the basics. This is not a rural by-lane — this is a national highway,” said another resident.

The neglect of NH 37 has now become symbolic of a broader governance crisis in Sribhumi. As one elderly shopkeeper summed it up: “We were renamed Sribhumi with fanfare and pride, but no name can cover the shame of this road.”