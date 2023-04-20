Former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President (AIYC) Angkita Dutta on April 19 lodged a complaint against the Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing him of mental harassment, physical assault and using slang words for the last six months.

This comes hours after Srinivas filed a defamation case against Angkita and sent a legal notice. Dutta, in her grievance stated that Srinivas harassed her mentally, passed chauvinist remarks against her.

She also said that he used slang words and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to complain about him to the top office holders.

Dutta likewise referenced one of her experiences with him at a lodging in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where she accused Srinivas of heckling her, holding her arm, pushing and pulling and threatening her with slang words. She went on to say that she did inform the party's high officials, but none paid attention to her complaints.

Dutta stated that the complaint was not filed against the Congress party but rather against one single person of the party. She said, "I am a congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but on a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to received punishment for his deeds."

Also read : Assam: Congress leader Angkita Dutta files case against IYC president Srinivas BV