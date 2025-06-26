SSB arrests smuggler with Bhutanese liquor at India-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar

Troops of the 6th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have arrested a smuggler along with a vehicle loaded with illegal Bhutanese liquor near the India-Bhutan border gate at Dadgiri.

According to officials, during routine checking at the Dadgiri border outpost, a suspicious Hyundai Santro (Registration No. AS 01 AH 8915) coming from Bhutan was intercepted by SSB personnel on duty. On questioning, the driver failed to provide satisfactory answers or valid documents.

Upon checking the vehicle, SSB troops found a large quantity of illegally transported Bhutanese alcohol, including:

60 bottles of Bhutanese beer (600 ml),

11 bottles of Bhutanese Green Whisky (750 ml),



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24 bottles of Black Mountain Whisky (750 ml),

144 bottles of Black Mountain Whisky (180 ml).

The accused was identified as Prafulla Basumatari, son of Pradeep Basumatari, a resident of Hatisar F.B., PO Devshri, PS Runikhata, District Chirang, Assam.

The seized contraband and vehicle were handed over to the Land Customs Station at Hatisar (Dadgiri) for further legal action.