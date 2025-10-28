State Handloom Expo 2025-26 inaugurated at Margherita showcasing India’s weaving heritage

The State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) 2025-26 was inaugurated on Tuesday evening at the Margherita Central Field by Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, Government of Assam.

The 14-day expo, which will continue till November 9, features 62 stalls showcasing handloom and textile products from Assam, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, and several other states, highlighting India’s vibrant weaving traditions and craftsmanship.

Organised by the Assam Apex Weavers and Artisans Co-operative Federation Ltd. (ARTFED) under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) in collaboration with the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the event aims to promote traditional weaving practices, enhance market linkages for rural artisans, and celebrate India’s diverse textile heritage.



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Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma emphasised the need to strengthen the handloom sector by encouraging innovation while preserving traditional artistry. “The handloom industry represents our cultural pride and economic strength. This expo offers a vital platform for artisans to connect directly with consumers and expand their reach,” he said.

The inaugural programme was attended by Prahlad Gowala, Vice Chairperson of ARTFED; Anand Kumar Sharma, Chairman of Margherita Municipal Board; Pritom Gogoi, Assistant Commissioner, Margherita; Champak Saikai, Assistant Director, Handloom & Textiles, Tinsukia; Nishikanta Sharma, Secretary, ARTFED; and Ketholelhou Mere, General Manager, North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd., along with other dignitaries and officials.

Visitors can explore a wide range of handwoven fabrics, traditional attire, and handicraft items, offering a glimpse into the artistry and legacy of India’s weaving communities. The mela is expected to draw large crowds from across upper Assam and neighbouring regions.