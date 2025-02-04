In a major breakthrough under Operation PRAGHAT, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has struck another significant blow against anti-national elements by apprehending a key operative linked to fundamentalist networks and Global Terrorist Organizations (GTO).

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, STF Assam, with active support from Kokrajhar Police, launched a swift and strategic operation in the early hours of February 3, successfully arresting Nasim Uddin SK from Kokrajhar district.

The arrested individual has been identified as an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM).

Authorities confirmed that he was a close associate of prime accused Nur Islam Mandal, who had been previously arrested for extremist activities in the same case.

Since the night of December 17, 2024, Nasim Uddin SK had been evading law enforcement authorities, attempting to escape justice.



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Investigations revealed that he played a crucial role as a key conspirator, working closely with Nur Islam Mandal in acquiring weapons and manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) intended to empower extremist factions. Their ultimate objective was to destabilize national security, disrupt peace, and pose a grave threat to India's sovereignty.

This arrest marks another critical step in dismantling the expanding nexus of radical elements seeking to create unrest and jeopardize national integrity. The accused has been arrested under multiple stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], the Passport Act, the Explosive Act, the Arms Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The charges include Sections 61(2)/147/148/149 of the IPC, R/W Sections 10/13/16/18/18B/20 of the UA(P)A, Section 12(1)(a) of the Passport Act, Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act, Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13/14 of the Foreigners Act.

Following his production before the Hon'ble Court, the accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days. The STF and other investigating agencies continue to probe deeper into the extent of the terror network, which reportedly has deep-rooted connections across international borders.

Authorities reaffirm their commitment to eradicating extremist elements and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.