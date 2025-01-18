A tragic road accident involving a school bus occurred near the Necem cement factory in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, early Saturday, January 18 morning, claiming the life of one student and leaving several others injured.



The overturned bus, bearing registration number AS 08 C 2292, was transporting students of Sacred Heart School. The deceased student has been identified as Dalmir Rongpi. According to initial reports, there were multiple students on board at the time of the incident.



At least 15 students sustained injuries, with three reported to be in critical condition and currently receiving urgent medical care. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.



Further updates on the incident are awaited.





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