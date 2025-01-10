Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the people of Assam to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation, One Election' in order to get uninterrupted service from the government for years.

At an official function where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were handed over to the people, Chouhan said elections continuously take place in the country and it hampers developmental works.

"There is a big issue in our nation. Whether something happens or not, elections take place round the clock 365 days a year in all five years. Elections in one after another state, assembly polls after Lok Sabha polls take place," he said.

For the sake of the country, the PM has pledged that Lok Sabha and assembly elections should take place together so that service to the nation continues uninterrupted for five years, Chouhan said.

"There should not be wastage of money, and leaders should also be able to continue to work for the people. That is why I request all of you to support the PM's vision of 'One Nation, One Election'. Let us all take the pledge to support this idea," he said.

At the event, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development virtually inaugurated 50,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Assam.

He emphasised the government's commitment to transforming rural infrastructure and providing better living conditions for marginalized communities.



Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurates 50,000 PMAY-G houses, distributes agricultural equipment in Assam

"With an estimated project cost of Rs 650 crore, the 50,000 houses inaugurated will benefit families across Assam, aligning with the broader vision of rural upliftment," he added.

Chouhan praised the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, noting that nearly 19 lakh houses have already been completed out of a target of 20 lakh homes for the underprivileged.

Additionally, he announced the sanctioning of 3.88 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for the current financial year, ensuring continued support for rural families and also another 3.88 lakh houses in the next financial year.

The Union Minister elaborated on the expansion of eligibility criteria under PMAY-G, which aims to include more beneficiaries who were previously excluded.

He said that efforts are underway to ensure that no deserving family is left behind in accessing housing benefits.

Alongside the launch of houses, Chouhan witnessed the distribution of agricultural machinery and equipment to thousands of farmers, a move aimed at enhancing productivity and empowering rural livelihoods.

Power tillers, power weeders, power-operated threshers, pump sets, power sprayers and other essential agricultural tools were distributed under various flagship schemes like the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER).