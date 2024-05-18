The Supreme Court on Friday recommended that additional judges Justices Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria of Gauhati High Court be made permanent judges of that Court.

The High Court Collegium had on April 1 this year recommended their appointment as permanent judges, after which the Assam, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor concurred.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure, judges of the Supreme Court familiar with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court were then consulted to assess the suitability of the candidates.



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A two-judge committee evaluated the judgments of the two High Court judges and found them to be well-reasoned, containing analysis of the facts and backed by appropriate case laws.

The Collegium after examining the material on record and the opinion of the consultee judges and the committee, found the candidates fit and suitable for being appointed permanent judges.