The Supreme Court on March 13 put a hold on the Assam Cabinet's decision to 'withdraw' the notification of Pobitora as a Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Justice Sandeep Mehta, instructed the Assam government to promptly submit an affidavit detailing the sanctuary's territorial demarcation and its declaration as an eco-sensitive zone.

The Supreme Court further urged the Assam government to resolve the people's claims and rights under Section 26 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, instead of opting for de-notification under the guise of 'withdrawal'.

The Supreme Court has instructed the Assam government to submit an affidavit detailing the demarcation of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary's boundary, based on a 1998 notification.

This directive comes in response to Interlocutory Petition No 85124 filed within Writ Petition 202 of 1995 by environmental activist Rohit Choudhury. Choudhury's petition called for the court to finalize the sanctuary's boundary demarcation without further delay. The next hearing for the case is set for July 24.

The Assam Cabinet, earlier this week, made the decision to revoke the protected status of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, March 10.

This decision has drawn criticism from environmentalists and wildlife experts. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary serves as a vital habitat for the endangered Indian rhinoceros, which has an estimated population of 107 within the sanctuary.

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