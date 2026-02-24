Sushmita Dev demands immediate police action in alleged Silchar gang rape case

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar, seeking immediate and stringent action in connection with the recent alleged gang rape incident reported from Silchar.

In a letter addressed to Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das, IPS, the MP expressed serious concern over reports that the incident took place on the Silchar Bye-pass Road on the night of February 19.

She stated that the case has once again raised pressing questions about the safety and security of residents in Silchar town.

Referring to media reports, Dev noted that the alleged crime occurred at a time when the police administration was engaged in preparations for the visit of the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam to the Barak Valley. She sought details on the steps taken so far in the investigation, calling the matter highly sensitive.



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The MP further flagged concerns over what she described as frequent incidents along the Silchar Bye-pass and adjoining areas, alleging that the stretch has become increasingly unsafe for public movement, particularly during night hours.

In her communication, Dev urged the SSP to personally intervene, ensure swift identification and arrest of the accused, and initiate stringent legal action in accordance with the law. She also called for enhanced night patrolling along the Silchar Bye-pass and surrounding areas.

Additionally, she recommended the installation of adequate street lighting and CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance and deterrence. Pointing out that the area now falls under the Silchar Municipal Corporation, she stated that municipal funds should be utilised to improve infrastructure related to public safety.

Police officials have not yet issued a detailed statement on the progress of the investigation.

