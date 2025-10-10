Suspended PSOs of Zubeen Garg arrested after Rs 1 crore transactions discovered

Assam Police have arrested two personal security officers (PSOs) of late singer Zubeen Garg after uncovering financial transactions totalling over Rs 1.1 crore from their accounts.

The arrested PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, had sums far exceeding their known sources of income—Rs 70 lakh in one account and Rs 45 lakh in the other.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been interrogating them for the past four days. Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that the money was given to the PSOs for his social welfare work.

Meanwhile, the CJM Court has remanded Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg, to five-day police custody.



Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg urges impartial probe, says Zubeen gave money to PSOs for social work

“The PSOs have all the bank statements and maintained a diary of various transactions,” she said, urging that the investigation remain focused on uncovering the truth rather than being politicised.

Both PSOs had been with the singer for nearly a decade, initially deputed by Assam Police following threats from the banned ULFA outfit.

The SIT continues its probe into the matter.



So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

The first arrests, on October 1, 2025, included festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, both accused of negligence and conspiracy.

On October 2, musician Sekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were taken into custody for their alleged roles in events leading to Garg’s death.



DSP and cousin of Zubeen Garg, Sandipan Garg, was arrested on October 8 for being present with the singer on the yacht during the incident.

The latest arrests, on October 10, involved Zubeen’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, following the discovery of financial transactions totalling over ₹1.1 crore in their accounts, far exceeding their known sources of income.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues probing the case, focusing on both financial irregularities and potential negligence, with authorities aiming to file a chargesheet in the coming months.