In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a family dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving at least four people injured. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, involved a black SUV that rammed into another vehicle twice on a busy road.

The viral footage captures the black SUV colliding with a white SUV, initially from the side. Moments later, the driver of the black SUV makes a U-turn and charges at the white SUV from the front, causing significant damage and injuring the occupants.

Sources reveal that the conflict stemmed from a heated argument between the driver of the black SUV and his wife. As the altercation intensified, other family members intervened, deciding to escort the woman and the couple's child away from the scene. Infuriated by this decision, the man in the black SUV deliberately targeted the white SUV, which was carrying his wife and child.

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The chaos did not end there. Two bystanders, including a biker, were struck by the black SUV during the rampage. They were dragged several meters before the vehicle came to a halt. The injured individuals were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Despite their efforts, the driver responsible for the attack remains at large. The police are actively searching for the accused, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.