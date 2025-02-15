Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant progress in resuming construction work on the much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli bridge.

With the selection process for a new contractor nearing completion, an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting has been scheduled for February 28, 2025, to discuss the Revised Cost Estimate of the project.

In a statement, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering this crucial infrastructure project as soon as possible. “Swift progress is being made on the resumption of work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge. With the decks cleared for the appointment of a new contractor, a meeting to discuss the Revised Cost Estimate will be held on February 28. We are committed to ensuring the completion of this vital link between Jorhat and Majuli,” he said.

The project involves the construction of a two-lane major bridge, including approaches, over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (North Bank) and Jorhat (South Bank). The bridge, spanning 6,812.5 meters (Package II) on NH-715K, is a crucial connectivity initiative for the people of Assam, particularly for Majuli, the world’s largest river island.



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The EFC meeting, chaired by the Secretary (Road Transport & Highways), will take place at 10:00 AM on February 28, 2025. The EFC Memo, originally circulated on January 12, 2025, will be re-enclosed for discussion. Officials and stakeholders have been requested to attend the meeting, with the video conferencing link to be shared in due course.

The Jorhat-Majuli bridge project has been a long-standing demand of the people of Assam, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic growth in the region. The government’s renewed efforts to expedite the project are expected to bring much-needed relief to commuters and businesses dependent on ferry services.

With the finalization of a new contractor and the financial discussions progressing, the project is expected to regain momentum in the coming months, fulfilling the Assam government’s vision for enhanced infrastructure and connectivity in the state.