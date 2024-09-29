In a groundbreaking effort to harmonize festivities with eco-friendly practices, Tamulpur, the newest district of Assam, is set to host the state’s first-ever carbon-neutral Durga Puja. The initiative aims to promote sustainability and address environmental degradation through long-term, eco-conscious practices.

The carbon-neutral Durga Puja, conceptualized under the leadership of District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, includes green initiatives at every stage of the celebration. From the materials used for idols and decorations to waste disposal and energy consumption, the district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is focusing on reducing its environmental footprint.

“Our vision extends beyond the annual puja celebration,” said Chakravarty. “We aim to use Durga Puja as a platform to highlight the urgency of sustainable lifestyles and practices. This festival, which draws mass participation, is the perfect opportunity to encourage a shift toward eco-friendly habits.”

A key feature of the carbon-neutral puja is the use of locally sourced and sustainable materials such as recycled paper, bamboo, and jute for decorations. The idols will be crafted from biodegradable clay and organic dyes, minimizing the environmental impact during immersion. Additionally, a special tree plantation ceremony will take place on Maha Sasthi, the day of Devi Durga's symbolic descent to Earth, emphasizing the connection between spirituality and environmental stewardship.

The district will also focus heavily on renewable energy. Solar power will be harnessed extensively, complemented by energy-efficient LED lighting and sound systems to reduce electricity consumption. The puja venues will be single-use plastic-free, with reusable and biodegradable alternatives for serving prasad and other materials. Waste management strategies will be implemented to ensure minimal pollution, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions.

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Chakravarty stressed that reducing the carbon footprint is at the core of the initiative. “We have taken effective measures for waste disposal and pollution control, including banning single-use plastics. Prasad will be served in biodegradable or reusable containers, and workshops on sustainable practices will be held throughout the celebrations,” he said.

The district has 71 registered puja mandaps, with 42 in the Tamulpur Revenue Circle and 29 in the Goreswar Revenue Circle, along with numerous smaller, personal pujas across localities. To ensure the eco-friendly message reaches every corner of the district, Chakravarty held a meeting with puja committees, encouraging them to adopt the carbon-neutral theme.

To incentivize participation, awards will be given to the best-performing puja committees that effectively implement sustainability practices. Local environmental organizations will also be involved to promote green initiatives. Social media platforms will play a significant role in spreading awareness and engaging the community.

Adding a spiritual dimension to the initiative, four special mantras focusing on the protection of Mother Earth will be played at all puja venues. These mantras, sung by local artists, reflect the district’s ‘Shabda Brahma Philosophy,’ which ties spirituality with environmental responsibility.

“Tamulpur’s carbon-neutral Durga Puja is not just about this year’s celebrations; it’s about setting an example for the entire Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam. We want this initiative to inspire others to embrace sustainable practices,” Chakravarty said.

By integrating environmental responsibility with one of the region’s most cherished festivals, Tamulpur is leading the way in sustainable celebrations, with the hope of making a lasting impact on both the environment and society.