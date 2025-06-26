Tamulpur to host state-level ‘run for happiness’ half-marathon on June 29

In a bid to raise awareness against drug and substance abuse, the Tamulpur district administration will organise a state-level half-marathon titled “Run for Happiness” on June 29.

The announcement was made by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty during a press conference held at the DC Office on Thursday.

The 21-kilometre race will begin at 6 AM from Mela Chowk bus stop in Darranga and is being supported by Assam Police, SM Group, Smile Asia, and other organisations.



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Highlighting the objective behind the event, DC Chakravarty said, “Drugs and substance abuse have become a major challenge for today’s society. This marathon is being organised as a public awareness initiative to fight against it.”

The competition is open to both men and women, with ten prizes amounting to a total of ₹1 lakh. More than 100 participants from different parts of Assam have already registered through the online portal.

Recognised by the Assam Athletics Association, the half-marathon also aims to encourage youth engagement and community fitness. The Deputy Commissioner urged wide participation, especially from school and college students, to make the campaign a success.