Tensions flared up in the India-Bangladesh border area in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district after a suspected cattle smuggler was gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) firing near the border on December 24.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Prem Kumar Burman, a resident of Gitaldaha village in Cooch Behar district.

Following the incident, tension is prevailing in the area over the differences in claims made by both BSF and local residents pertaining to Burman's association with cattle smuggling.

The BSF personnel claimed that the deceased was trying to smuggle cattle through the border area following which after giving a verbal warning, the security force opened fire at him.

However, on the other side, the family members of the deceased denied the allegations and claimed that he had no connection with any smuggling.

''Burman works in Bengaluru and he returned home a few days ago. He was scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Monday. But before that BSF personnel fired at him without no reason,'' Prem father's claimed.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the additional superintendent of police of Cooch Behar reached the spot and informed that the body has been sent for post-mortem and that a detailed investigation will be initiated after receiving the autopsy report.

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