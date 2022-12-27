Tensions resumed along Assam-Meghalaya border after miscreants destroyed an under-constructed road in West Anglong on December 27.

The incident came into light when part of the under-construction Umlapher-Habang road in Jatalong in West Karbi Anglong was found damaged, while culvert walls, concrete poles and mileposts were uprooted and destroyed.

Some Khasi criminals allegedly attacked the workers' camp of the road that was still under construction, according to locals.

In the meantime, the police from both states have arrived at the scene to assess the situation and have discussed it with the locals.

The criminals and those involved have been warned by the Meghalaya police not to impede Assam's development efforts.

In connection with the Mukroh firing incident that occurred a month ago, a Single Person Committee of Inquiry was established earlier today, December 27.

Rumi Kumari Phukan, a retired judge from the Gauhati High Court, will lead the investigation.

Also read : Tension along Assam-Mizoram border after Mizos allegedly cut down trees on Assam soil



