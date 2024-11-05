As Assam approaches its by-election date, Samaguri constituency in Nagaon district has emerged as a flashpoint of escalating tensions and violence between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. A series of violent incidents and confrontations have marked the pre-election period, with multiple party workers sustaining injuries since the election schedule was announced last month.

On Monday, a confrontation in Bogamukh village led to injuries for two BJP workers, Abdul Hannan and Ruhul Amin, following an altercation with Congress supporters. The clash reportedly erupted when BJP members were seen recording video footage inside the Congress election office, which Congress workers deemed a provocation.

The situation quickly intensified, with local police from the Rupahihat station intervening to restore calm and disperse the crowds. This incident adds to a pattern of recent violence in Samaguri. On Saturday night, unidentified attackers allegedly targeted a BJP worker, leaving him injured, while three Congress offices suffered vandalism the same evening.

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The day prior, two BJP members, Yasin Ali and Sahjahan Ali, were injured in a separate altercation with Congress workers. Police also seized Rs 1,11,800 in cash from Samaguri on October 31, which was reportedly being transported in violation of election laws, fueling further allegations of election-related misconduct.

In another incident on October 24, tensions flared when BJP workers allegedly attacked media personnel covering Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain’s return after filing his nomination. The attack left at least 15 journalists wounded.

The Election Commission has scheduled the by-elections for November 13 in five constituencies, including Samaguri, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Dholai, and Behali, with results expected on November 23. As election day approaches, security forces remain on high alert, aiming to prevent further unrest amidst mounting political tensions.