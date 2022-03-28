Assam: Better work for Reliance than become a TET teacher, CM urges younger generation to build competitive spirit
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"A job in Reliance is more rewarding and satisfying than a TET-passed teacher," Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, urging younger generations to pursue better and more rewarding ventures rather than seeking a government job that may be less rewarding in terms of remuneration.
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