Around 20,000 TET teachers protested in front of the Sarba Siksha Abhijan office in Kahilipara, Guwahati. Teachers from across the state gathered in Guwahati to protest various demands at the Sarba Siksha Abhijan office.

Notably, many teachers on their way to Guwahati to protest have been detained by police in various locations. Meanwhile, police have been deployed throughout the city, including the Sarba Siksha office, to disrupt the protest.

After discussions with the government proved fruitless, the TET teachers decided to stage a protest.

According to reports, the Superintendent of Police for each district has been instructed to ensure that no teachers from other districts enter Guwahati to participate in the 'Guru-Garjan' protest.

Furthermore, many teachers who arrived in Guwahati by train from other parts of the state have been detained by police at the Guwahati Railway Station. A large number of vehicles have also been seized. It should be noted that TET teachers are demanding job security.