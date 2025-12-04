Tezpur University fraternity rejects Assam CM’s stand, says movement demands an acting VC, not a pro-VC

The Tezpur University fraternity has firmly dismissed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s latest remarks on the 76-day crisis engulfing the central university, stating that he has “completely misunderstood” the core demands of students, staff, and protesting groups.

Countering the Chief Minister’s suggestion to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the university community reiterated that the movement has, from the beginning, called for the urgent appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor.

The fraternity expressed deep resentment over what it termed the Chief Minister’s prolonged silence. Despite weeks of protests, appeals, and an administrative breakdown on campus, the Chief Minister intervened only after the matter attracted national attention — a delay that has raised questions about whether his actions stem from responsibility or political compulsion.



Also Read: Assam CM seeks Pro-VC appointment to restore administrative and academic stability at Tezpur University

“Our demands remain unchanged: immediate suspension of the current Vice Chancellor pending enquiry, appointment of an Acting VC — not a Pro-VC — and publication of all inquiry reports already submitted to authorities,” the protesting groups stated.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma wrote on X that he had urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor to stabilise academic functioning during the enquiry into Vice Chancellor Prof. Neelima Gupta. He said he was confident that Central intervention would ease the crisis soon.

The university has remained shut for more than 75 days amid escalating allegations of corruption, financial irregularities exceeding ₹14 crore, recruitment violations, and administrative misconduct against the incumbent Vice Chancellor. The prolonged closure continues to fuel uncertainty among students and staff as the standoff shows no sign of resolution.



Meanwhile, reacting to the Assam CM's statement, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma for his stance on the prolonged crisis at Tezpur University, accusing him of shielding the institution’s controversial Vice Chancellor instead of supporting the protesting students, faculty and staff.

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi said he was “disappointed” with the Chief Minister’s position on the 76-day agitation that has crippled academic functioning at the central university. “Real leadership would have meant that the Chief Minister stood with the faculty, staff and students of this prestigious university,” he wrote, adding that Sarma was “masking the failures of the current Vice Chancellor” by proposing the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Gogoi also highlighted the controversial record of Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, noting that issues linked to financial irregularities had surfaced even during his previous tenure as Vice Chancellor of Patna University. “Back when he was the Vice Chancellor of Patna University in Bihar, there were enquiries about financial irregularities from the office of the Principal Accountant General,” the MP pointed out.

Calling for immediate corrective action, Gogoi asserted that the dignity and reputation of Tezpur University must take precedence over political considerations. “It would be best that the prestige of Tezpur University be paramount and a new Vice Chancellor be appointed. Stop using the universities of the Northeast for posting controversial VCs,” he said.