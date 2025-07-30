Tezpur University scientists develop portable TB detection device using smartphone

In a groundbreaking advancement for public health diagnostics, a team of researchers at Tezpur University in Assam has developed a portable, cost-effective device that can detect tuberculosis (TB) using a smartphone—without the need for any chemicals or dyes.

Led by Professor Pabitra Nath of the Department of Physics, the device utilizes the natural autofluorescence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (mTB) cells for detection. It also features an integrated heating system that enhances the fluorescence signal by raising the temperature of the bacterial sample, enabling trace-level detection even in the absence of chemical staining.

Weighing less than 300 grams and costing under ₹25,000, the device is designed for use in rural and low-resource settings where laboratory infrastructure and trained personnel are often unavailable. "This is a game-changer for TB screening in remote areas," said Prof Nath. "It eliminates the need for expensive LED fluorescence microscopy systems and chemical agents like auramine-O."



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The innovation comes at a crucial time, as TB remains a significant public health challenge in India. Despite national efforts through the National TB Elimination Program, early and accessible diagnosis continues to be a hurdle, especially in rural regions.

The research team includes Biprav Chetry and Chunuranjan Dutta from the Physics Department; JP Saikia and Santanu Goswami from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology; and Abhijit Gogoi from Labdig Innovations and Systems Pvt. Ltd. The team has already filed a patent, and their findings have been published in the international journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh hailed the innovation, stating, “This device has the potential to transform TB detection across India, particularly in underserved communities.”

The World Health Organisation currently recommends LED fluorescence microscopy as the gold standard for TB diagnosis. However, Prof Nath pointed out that its high cost and reliance on laboratory infrastructure make it impractical in many rural areas—a gap this new device aims to bridge.

