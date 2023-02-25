BJP’s IT cell founder Prodyut Bora, who quit the party in 2015, is mulling to merge his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with Congress, claimed sources.

Bora, who founded the highly successful IT cell of BJP party, resigned from National Executive Committee and primary membership of the party following differences in ideology.



Although, Bora has refuted these claims that his party is merging with Congress.



Speaking to India TodayNE exclusively, chairman of Liberal Democratic Party, Prodyut Bora said, “My party has not yet merged with Congress. I had advised my party to merge with Congress but no formal decision has been made in this regard. Firstly we have to call the state executive and a resolution has to be passed''.

Expressing his desire to quit politics altogether, Bora added further, “I have decided to quit politics. I want to be a private citizen, completely cut off from the world”.

As per sources, Bora had suggested his party LDP to merge with the Congress to strengthen the Opposition forces considering the present ‘critical political situation’ in the country.

Bora had quit the BJP party in 2015 stating that it does not hold its old ideology and that madness has gripped BJP, where the desire to win at any cost has destroyed the very ethos of the party.

Known among the political circle as very close to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Bora’s departure had raised eyebrows as very few people resigned from senior party positions in the BJP’s entire history, and the IT cell had contributed significantly to the party’s victory in the 2014 general elections.

At the time, a visibly disgruntled Bora, was unhappy with the over-centralisation of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP president Amit Shah.

Bora launched the Liberal Democratic Party, a regional political outfit based out of Assam the very same year when he resigned from BJP.



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