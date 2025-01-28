Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial comments on the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, accusing him of harboring a troubling attitude towards Sanatan Dharma.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma shared a video clip of Kharge’s statement, labeling it as unprecedented. "The remarks by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Maha Kumbh reflect a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma. I believe this mirrors the official stance of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership," Sarma wrote.

The statement by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Mahakumbh is unprecedented and reflects a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma. I believe this is the official stance of the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi. But let me ask him: back in 2001, Sonia Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/asqd3KDjf0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 28, 2025



He further questioned the party's inconsistency, recalling Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the 2001 Kumbh Mela. "In 2001, Sonia Gandhi herself took a holy dip during the Kumbh. Will Kharge now suggest that participating in Hajj will not solve issues like hunger and poverty?" he added.



Sarma urged Hindu leaders within the Congress party to introspect and take a stand. “Do not compromise your faith, your dharma, or this nation’s rich cultural heritage for power or position. Sanatan Dharma has stood resilient for millennia; it must not be undermined for political expediency. Let your conscience guide you,” he concluded.





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