Tinsukia DC converts Rs 20 lakh PM award into air-conditioned digital learning hub

In a pioneering step to promote reading and digital learning, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul has used the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 to establish a state-of-the-art learning room at the District Library.

Paul, who received Rs 20 lakh as part of the award, invested the amount in creating a fully air-conditioned multipurpose facility equipped with video conferencing, group discussion spaces, Wi-Fi, and modern teaching aids. The initiative aligns with the Assam Government’s decision to mark 2025 as the Year of Books.

Inaugurating the facility alongside his wife on Tuesday morning, the IAS officer said, “Reading enriches a nation. With changing times and technology, innovations in reading must be introduced to attract the younger generation.” He noted that the project was completed within a short span of time.



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The inauguration was attended by Additional District Commissioner Mirjana Hussain, ACS officer Anannya Choudhury, and several distinguished citizens of Tinsukia, who praised the DC’s innovative vision.

This is not the first forward-looking initiative by Paul. Earlier, he was lauded for creating DC Vista, an educational park near the DC’s office; launching a free de-addiction centre under the Aarohan Project; and implementing Mission Thoughtful, which provides medical services, certification, and free assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

With the new learning room, Swapneel Paul has once again demonstrated how administrative awards can be effectively translated into tangible public benefits, fostering education, innovation, and community development.