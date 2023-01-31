Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 31 said that Tipam in Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district holds a significant socio-cultural and historical spot in the state.

He said this while attending a programme at Tipam, Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi.

Taking snippets from Ahom Buranji (Ahom History) Sarma also spoke on the contribution of the Ahom King and the establishment of the Ahom Kingdom, ‘Bor Axom’ (Greater Assam), in which Tipam holds an important position as a historical site.

''Tipam act as a place of great significance as it was the first settlement area of Ahom in Assam upon their arrival in 1228 AD,'' CM Sarma added.

“When the Ahoms, led by Chaolung Sukapha, the first Ahom King, arrived in Assam, it was a small group that completed an arduous journey lasting many years. They descended after crossing the near-impregnable Patkai Hills via Pangsau pass down in this area in and around the Tipam Hills. The Maidams situated here are witness to the great past of the Ahoms who helped shaped the socio-cultural factor in the state”, he added.

“Me-Dam-Me-Phi is one of the most important festivals, observed by the Ahoms from very ancient times, which not only reflects the manners and customs of the Ahoms but also helps to create unity, feeling of brotherhood and mutual understanding among the new generation”, he said.



Assam is observing the religious festival of the Ahom community, Me-Dam-Me-Phi today on January 31. People especially from the Ahom community will be offering tributes to their ancestors as part of the celebrations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi.

“টাই-আহোমসকলৰ পৱিত্ৰ মে-ডাম-মে-ফীৰ দিনটোত পূৰ্বপুৰুষক গভীৰ শ্ৰদ্ধাৰে স্মৰণ কৰিলোঁ৷ এই বিশেষ উৎসৱে সকলোকে শান্তি-সম্প্ৰীতিৰে উজ্জীৱিত কৰি ৰাখক, সেয়াই আন্তৰিকতাৰে কামনা কৰিলোঁ৷”, tweeted CM Sarma.

The Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration of the Ahoms is primarily about honoring their ancestors. The meaning of Me-Dam-Me-Phi is “Me means offerings," "Dam means ancestors," and "Phi means God."





Also read : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greets people on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi