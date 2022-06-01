ASSAM: During the years 2021-2022, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) received a tourist footfall of little over 2.75 lakh, generating revenue of Rs.6 crore, an all-time high.

According to Jatin Sharma, Director of KNP&TR, between October 2021 and May 2022, 2,75,835 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Park notable for one-horned rhinos, resulting in an all-time high revenue collection of Rs.6,39,23,389. The park attracted a total of 2,74,116 domestic and 1,719 international visitors.

In the years 2020-2021, the park received 1,67,644 visitors, generating a total revenue of Rs.3,60,00,611. In the year 2019-2020, 1,42,859 tourists visited the park, bringing in Rs.4,20,63,541 in revenue.

Due of the COVID-19 epidemic, the tourist flow to the park was disrupted in the years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. COVID had a limited impact on tourist inflow in 2018-2019.

Annual footfall from 2010-11 to 2014-15 ranged from 1 lakh to 1.32 lakh, according to statistics. The number of annual visitors did not surpass 1.88 lakh between 2015-16 and 2020-21. In the years 2021-22, the park received 2,20,760 visitors.

In terms of income, the 2017-18 fiscal year saw the highest earnings of Rs 5,60,66,795. The following two years showed a slight decline, but annual earnings remained above Rs 4.80 crore.