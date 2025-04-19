Dipankar Barman, the prime accused in the multi-crore DB Stock Broking scam, has been remanded to 15 days' custody of the West Bengal Police by a Special CBI Court.

This development comes as multiple fraud cases are pending against him in West Bengal, intensifying the ongoing probe into financial irregularities linked to Barman.​

Barman, the owner of DB Stock Broking, is implicated in a scam estimated at around Rs 7,000 crore, affecting numerous investors across Assam and other states.

After evading authorities for over two months, he was apprehended in Goa in late October 2024 by a team from Guwahati Police, with assistance from the Goa Crime Branch. At the time of his arrest, over Rs 27 lakh in cash, his passport, and gold jewellery were seized from his possession.​



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Following his arrest, Barman was initially placed under a three-day transit remand to Assam, where he was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for six days.

The CBI is investigating 41 cases related to the scam, which has led to the arrest of over 65 individuals and the formation of 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act.​

With the latest court order, Barman will now be interrogated by the West Bengal Police concerning fraud cases registered in the state. Authorities continue to unravel the extent of the financial malpractice, aiming to recover funds and bring all perpetrators to justice.