In preparation for the Chhath Puja festivities on November 7 and 8, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a series of traffic regulations to ensure orderly and safe celebrations across the city.

The guidelines, designed to manage vehicular movement and prevent congestion, will take effect from 1 p.m. on November 7 and will remain active until the devotees have dispersed from the puja venues on November 8.

Key among the measures is the restriction on commercial goods and heavy vehicles within city limits. From 12:00 noon on November 7 until the completion of the rituals the following day, no heavy or commercial goods vehicles will be permitted entry into Guwahati. Additionally, MG Road, particularly between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice Bungalow, will be off-limits for general traffic, with only vehicles carrying devotees and essential puja materials allowed to pass.

To further alleviate congestion, slow-moving vehicles such as hand carts, rickshaws, and pony carts are restricted from plying between Machkhowa Point and Chief Justice Bungalow from 11:00 a.m. on November 7 until the conclusion of rituals at Sukreswar Ghat the next day. However, exceptions are made for slow-moving vehicles transporting puja items.

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Other specific traffic adjustments include:

Bus and Heavy Vehicle Redirections: All city buses from the Khanapara direction toward Bharalumukh must follow GS Road to AT Road, bypassing Panbazar. Meanwhile, heavy vehicles and inter-district or red-colored ASTC buses from Jalukbari will be rerouted via NH-27, keeping the city center clear.

Restricted Parking and Route Adjustments: Vehicles will be barred from parking inside Lachit Ghat, and additional restrictions will apply to various major roads, including HB Road from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point. Furthermore, parking along AT Road from Bharalumukh to Panbazar will be prohibited from 7:00 a.m. on November 7 through November 8.

Vehicle Diversions on Key Roads: All vehicles from Bharalumukh toward Panbazar or Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa via HB Road (TRP Road) or AT Road. Similarly, vehicles approaching Panbazar from Chandmari will be directed toward HB Road at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point.

Designated Parking for Devotees: Devotees arriving from Bharalumukh will find designated parking at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road, and MG Road’s market side. Sonaram HS School Ghat will serve as a parking area within its field.

Enforcement of No-Parking Zones: Parking prohibitions will also extend across MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road, aiming to keep key routes clear for smoother traffic flow.

To ensure smooth adherence, Guwahati Traffic Police has requested that puja committees allocate volunteers to assist with managing the crowd and direct vehicles to designated parking zones to prevent random parking near puja sites. Devotees arriving by car are urged to park responsibly, keeping pathways clear for other road users.