Traffic on Guwahati’s Chandmari flyover to remain closed from today

Assam Traffic Police have imposed a traffic advisory suspending vehicular movement on the existing Guwahati’s Chandmari Flyover from January 30, 2026, until completion of construction work related to the GNB Road Flyover, officials informed today.

According to the advisory, the Chandmari Flyover will remain completely closed to all categories of vehicles as the newly constructed GNB Road Flyover is being merged with the existing structure. The restriction has been imposed in the interest of public safety and to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the Chandmari Flyover during the closure period and use designated alternative routes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Vehicles approaching from the Zoo Road side have been directed to proceed towards Rajgarh Road via Apurba Sinha Path or directly through Rajgarh Road. From there, commuters may use South Sarania Road, G.S. Road, Dr. B. Baruah Road and GNB Road.

Vehicles coming from the Chandmari side have been advised to proceed towards Bamunimaidam via M.R.D. Road and further towards Hatigarh Chariali through Railway Colony Road, or alternatively take the Noonmati–Mathgharia route.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made for public transport and goods-carrying vehicles. City buses, including electric buses and metro share taxis (Magic), operating from Adabari via GNB Road and M.R.D. Road will ply up to Patharquarry Roundabout.

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Similarly, city buses coming from the Ganeshguri side via R.G. Baruah Road towards Adabari will operate up to Zoo Road Tiniali, then take Mother Teresa Road up to Mathgharia Police Point and proceed through Maniram Dewan Road towards Adabari via Noonmati, Bamunimaidam and Chandmari.

Metro share taxis operating from Noonmati will ply up to Chandmari Police Point via M.R.D. Road, take a U-turn and return to Noonmati, functioning as a shuttle service during the closure period.

Authorities have further directed all city buses to strictly adhere to lane discipline, operate only on the left-most lane and avoid overtaking to minimise congestion in the Chandmari area.

The decision was taken during a special Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting held on January 29, chaired by the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), in consultation with all stakeholders. Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate in the interest of road safety and early completion of the flyover project.