Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Guwahati, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, has ordered some traffic restrictions in the city between the 8th and 10th of May to ensure smooth traffic management.

According to an official declaration issued in this regard, commercial goods-carrying vehicles with four wheels or more are prohibited from travelling on NH-27 and NH-17.

''No commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheel and above shall be allowed to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 4 AM to 9 PM on 09-05-2022 and from 4 AM to 10 PM on 10-05-2022,'' the statement read.

Plying commercial vehicles on roads such as DG Road, AT Road, MG Road, K.LB Road, Taybulla Road, GNB Road, B. Baruah Road, and G.S Road too have been restricted.

''No commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall ply on DG Road, AT Road, MG Road, K.LB Road, Taybulla Road, GNB Road, B. Baruah Road, and G.S Road from 4 PM to 9 PM on 09-05-2022,'' the statement added.

Besides this, no commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall be plied on B. Baruah Road, B.K. Kakoty road and GNB Road from 8 AM to 2 PM on 10-05-2022.

Restrictions for such vehicles will be implemented on G.S road and Panjabari Road from 7 AM to 9 PM on 10-05. 2022. ''No commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall ply on G.S. road and Panjabari Road from 7 AM to 9 PM on 10-05. 2022,'' the statement read further.