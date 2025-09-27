Traffic restrictions announced in Guwahati for Durga Puja, effective Sept 28 to Oct 3

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, has announced a series of traffic restrictions across the city to ensure public safety and smooth movement during the Durga Puja festivities. The restrictions will remain in force from September 28 to October 3, 2025.

Authorities said the measures aim to protect vulnerable road users such as children, women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons, while also ensuring free passage for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders.

As per the notification, the movement of goods vehicles will be restricted, with entry allowed only between 4 AM and 12 Noon during the Puja days. Several “No Entry” and “One Way” regulations have been imposed in busy areas under different police stations, including Dispur, Basistha, Bharalumukh, Jalukbari, Panbazar, Chandmari, Noonmati, and Latasil. Key roads such as Dr. R.P. Road, Beltola Market Road, Bishnu Rabha Path, AT Road, DG Road, and FC Road will see restrictions to control congestion.



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City bus routes have also been modified. Buses plying between Basistha and Dharapur, Adabari and Lalganesh, Panjabari and Dharapur, and Hatigaon and Dharapur will follow diverted routes via GS Road, Ganeshguri, Chandmari, MG Road, and other alternative stretches.

Inter-district buses from Lower Assam will not be allowed to enter the city through Jalukbari and will instead be diverted to ISBT.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged commuters to cooperate with the new arrangements and plan their journeys accordingly during the festive period.