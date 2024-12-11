Train running has been affected today due to rail blockade at Jorai Railway Station of Alipurduar Division by the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA).

At around 06:45 hours, picketers arrived at the Jorai station, and as of 08:00 hrs, more than 5000 agitators have assembled at the station, blocking all the lines.

N.F. Railway, in coordination with the state authorities, has ensured the deployment of more than 500 numbers of forces of RPF, GRP and Local police at the station to prevent any untoward incident.

As a result of the rail blockade, a number of trains had to be cancelled, and several trains were diverted through the alternate route of Fakiragram – Golakganj – New Coochbehar. In order to facilitate the passengers who are affected by the diversion, the arrangement of suitable numbers of buses and Tata Sumo vehicles has been made by the N.F. Railway authorities.



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The inconvenience caused to the passengers by the action of the picketers is deeply regretted.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

UP TRAINS (Diverted via NCB – GKJ – FKM on 11.12.2024):

1. 15657 Up Brahmaputra Mail

2. 15959 Up Kamrup Express

DN TRAINS (Diverted via FKM – GKJ – NCB on 11.12.2024) :

1. 20503 Dn Rajdhani Express

2. 22449 Dn Guwahati – New Delhi Express

3. 22411 Dn Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Arunachal Express

4. 22503 Dn Vivek Express

5. 13247 Dn Kamakhya Rajender Nagar Capital Express

6. 12423 Dn Rajdhani Express

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

1. Train no. 22227/22228 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express commencing journey on 11.12.2024.



2. Train no. 15704/15703 (Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon) Express commencing journey on 11.12.2024