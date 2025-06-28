Train schedule disrupted in Lumding division: Multiple cancellations and rescheduling announced

Due to track suspension between Jatinga Lumpur and New Haflong caused by falling muck and boulders, the Lumding division has announced widespread disruptions in train services.

Several trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated, affecting passengers across the region.

Cancelled Trains:

June 28, 2025:

15611 Rangiya – Silchar Express

15615 Guwahati – Silchar Express

15617 Guwahati – Dullabcherra Express

June 29, 2025:

15616 Silchar – Guwahati Express

15618 Dullabcherra – Guwahati Express



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Partially Cancelled:

15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express (June 28) will start from Guwahati and remain cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.

Rescheduled:

15612 Silchar – Rangiya Express, scheduled for 22:40 hrs on June 29, will now depart at 05:00 hrs on June 30, 2025.

Regulated:

13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjunga Express (June 28) will be regulated between Guwahati and New Haflong.

Railway authorities are working to restore normal operations and have advised passengers to verify train statuses before travel.