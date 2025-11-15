Tripartite talks on Sixth Schedule status for Rabha Hasong Council set for December: Assam minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 15 said that a tripartite meeting will be held in December to discuss the long-standing demand for bringing the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Pegu said the meeting will involve representatives from the Centre, the Assam government and stakeholders of the Rabha Hasong region. The discussions are expected to focus on constitutional safeguards, administrative autonomy and developmental rights that the Sixth Schedule would confer upon the council.

Earlier in the day, marking the observance of Janajatiya Gaurav Divas, a newly constructed tribal boys’ hostel at Boko Jawaharlal Nehru College was inaugurated on Saturday by Assam’s Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribes & Backwards Classes, Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

During the programme, Dr. Pegu also laid the foundation stone for a new girls’ hostel within the college campus. Both hostels—sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1 crore each—will accommodate 30 students, significantly easing residential challenges for tribal learners.



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The Minister further announced that an additional hostel would soon be approved to meet the growing requirements of the institution.

Principal Dr. Tapan Dutta highlighted that the tribal boys’ hostel has been constructed under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, which provides financial assistance for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

In his address, Dr. Pegu underscored the need for introducing skill-based courses in higher education to improve employability and future readiness among students.

The event, held on the occasion of Janajatiya Gaurav Divas, witnessed the presence of students, faculty and invited dignitaries, marking a meaningful step toward expanding educational infrastructure and opportunities for tribal communities in the region.